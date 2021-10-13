Toyota Mirai Breaks The Guinness World Record By Travelling 1359 Kilometres Without Refuelling

The Toyota Mirai, which will be released in 2021, has set a Guinness World Record for being the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle to go the most distance while refuelling. Toyota appears to be striving to become a cleaner and greener brand as a result of this achievement.



The Toyota Mirai completed a roundtrip of Southern California, covering a distance of 1359 kilometres after being loaded with hydrogen before embarking on the journey, according to the carmaker.



The Mirai utilized a total of 5.65kg of hydrogen and passed through 12 hydrogen stations throughout the drive routes without refuelling, according to Toyota.

This achievement, according to the company, sets a new distance record for zero-emission automobiles. Bob Carter, executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America, stated that the company is proud of the technology that is one of the automaker's emerging lineups of zero-emission automobiles.

He further added that Toyota Mirai was the first manufacturing fuel cell electric vehicle offered for retail sale in North America in 2016, and the new Mirai is breaking distance records.

Guinness World Records , according to Toyota, thoroughly watched the official record effort, taking into account its severe regulations and documentation processes.

However, the two-day journey began on August 23, 2021, in Gardena, California, at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC). San Ysidro, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, and Malibu were all visited by the hydron-powered electric vehicle. The car had travelled 761 kilometres when it arrived at TTC. The automobile drove through the San Diego motorway between Los Angeles and Orange County the next day until it ran out of hydrogen. It was coasted into TTC, where the vehicle displayed a total mileage travelled of 1359 kilometres.