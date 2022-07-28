US-Based NGO Run By Indian Teenager Addresses Various Ways Using Art As Medium

Nikita Karande is a 16-year-old girl who enjoys art, the outdoors, and time with her family and friends. For the past eight years, she has studied art and has acquired skills in a variety of painting and drawing techniques.She wanted to spread her interest for painting after practising it for a while and developing a great passion for it.



Nikita founded "The Arts of Healing," a non-profit organisation in the US with the primary objective of aiding individuals in various ways using art as a medium, as a result of this motivation. Nikita wants to share this information with as many people as she can, especially those who lack access to such instruction. She thinks that using art as a therapeutic tool might help people with social and emotional difficulties.



She added that in order to provide those without access to art education and learning with it, she want to contribute art supplies to disadvantaged people and organisations that support efforts like these.

The NGO makes money by paying for art sessions at birthday parties or other private events, and this money is then used to donate art supplies to charities and schools serving underprivileged children. In this way, it reaches children and adults who don't have sufficient access to this outlet and spreads the joy and learning of art.

She thinks that being the founder of an NGO at such a young age might be very difficult. It's challenging for her to multitask while tackling her schoolwork, striving to keep decent marks, and leading her volunteers and partners. She understands, nevertheless, that her effort will benefit many people, so putting in additional time is worth the occasional worry.

The most difficult part of managing an NGO and being a student, as Nikita pointed out, is striking a balance. But because she values each of these things greatly, achieving a balance between them calls for extensive forethought.

The NGO intends to keep expanding its volunteer base and giving impoverished children access to art education in the future. Additionally, it wants to launch a GoFundMe website to receive financial contributions and hold other fundraising activities through various art exhibitions.

Meanwhile, in order to reach a wider audience that is in need of healing, the organisation also plans to travel to places like elder centres and children's hospitals.