US-Based NGO Run By Indian Teenager Addresses Various Ways Using Art As Medium
- The NGO makes money by paying for art sessions at birthday parties or other private events, and this money is then used to donate art supplies to charities and schools serving underprivileged children.
Nikita Karande is a 16-year-old girl who enjoys art, the outdoors, and time with her family and friends. For the past eight years, she has studied art and has acquired skills in a variety of painting and drawing techniques.She wanted to spread her interest for painting after practising it for a while and developing a great passion for it.
Nikita founded "The Arts of Healing," a non-profit organisation in the US with the primary objective of aiding individuals in various ways using art as a medium, as a result of this motivation. Nikita wants to share this information with as many people as she can, especially those who lack access to such instruction. She thinks that using art as a therapeutic tool might help people with social and emotional difficulties.