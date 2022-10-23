US Man Achieved Guinness World Record For Burning 150Candles In Mouth

An American man, David Rush broke the Guinness World Record by cradling 150 burning candles in his mouth for 30 seconds. David Rush of Idaho has reportedly already smashed 250 records to further STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, according to a report in UPI.

According to Mr. Rush, he attempted the same record in December but was unsuccessful because some of the candles fell out of his mouth. He explained that the candles were slick in his mouth because of the weight of all the candles. He mentioned that for only five seconds he could already feel them starting to come loose, so he had to clamp down even tighter and clench his teeth to prevent them from coming out.

Mr. Rush added that he had to deal with hazardous fumes and the candles becoming slick from his saliva despite wearing eye protection during the effort.