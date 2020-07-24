Watch: Brothers Escapes From Fire In Building By Jumping Over The Third Floor

In the most shocking and breathtaking incident, two brothers residing in a building has jumped onto the road from 40 feet high after noticing the building being burnt. The video that was captured by Stander in Grenoble on Tuesday gone viral after being shared in social media and has got 7 lakh views.

Watch Out The Full Video Here…

#COVID19 #accident #grenoble ( Ce mardi il a y'a quelques heures dans l'après midi 2 enfants ont sauté par la fenêtre rattraper par les habitants ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzIYpL4b3Y — oumse-dia (@oumsedia69) July 21, 2020

Going into details, the two brothers who were on the third floor of a building in France have quick enough to take a decision to jump amid fire accident in the building. The duo who could not open the doors of their house jumped and were rescued by the people who were standing below the building.

Speaking to the public below, brother of age ten has reportedly said that he could not open the door as he doesn't have the keys of his apartment. He further said that he had first lowered his brother aged 3 through a window where he was caught by the public below the building and later jumped himself.