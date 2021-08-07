Watch The Recent Post Of Anand Mahindra Recalling The Old Poster Of Taj Mahal Palace Advertising A Stay For Rs 6

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group had more than 8.4 followers on his Twitter account and he is very active on his account, as he posts several informative and funny content on his handle. Similarly, hismost recent post transports readers back in time and shows vintage commercial for Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel.







So here's a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days… pic.twitter.com/7WYHqKodGx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2021

The caption of the post explains by recalling the old days if there would be a method of combating inflation and getting aboard a time machine and travel back in time, a long way back. The Taj in Mumbai costs Rs 6 per night.



The post has received over 6,000 likes and counting since it was shared a day ago. It has also garnered a large number of comments. A few people were also motivated to share photos of the hotel as a result of the share.

However, replying to his post one user commented it as ' admirable.'









Several users had recalled the old days and had gave feedback to his post and gave their opinions in the comment section.