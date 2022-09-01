Watch The Trending Video Of 6-Feet Long Cobra Found In Karnataka Bus

A trending video that featured a six-foot-long snake inside a moving state transportation bus in Karnataka went viral and attracted a lot of attention. The event reportedly happened close to Sidlaghatta in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.The cobra caused terror among the bus passengers before being eventually rescued by a local snake catcher.



The incident happened on Saturday at around 3:00 pm, when a passenger noticed a snake under his seat and informed the bus conductor about it. The bus was immediately stopped by the conductor and the driver, who then requested that the people inside leave calmly. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

A local snake catcher named Prithvi Raj was dispatched to the scene to capture the silent, slithering predator after the bus conductor and driver reported the occurrence to the authorities.



The report said that when Raj got there, the reptile had originally vanished. He looked around for a half-hour before discovering the snake in the bus's headlight box. Meanwhile, Raj, a volunteer for numerous wildlife programmes, caught the Cobra with a device like a clamp before releasing it close in a forest.