Watch The Trending Video Of A Bird Mimicking Sound Of Children Playing

Birds' sounds, songs, and constant chirping are calming to hear. Birds communicate with one another and occasionally lure one another using their distinct cries. But did you know that some bird species are also among the best mimics in the world? These birds are able to imitate not only other birds but also people. You will undoubtedly be impressed by a Bowerbird in a recent trending video that Buitengebieden shared on Twitter.



The trending video of 56-second clip demonstrates the Bowerbird's ability to imitate other species or noises. In order to attract the female bird, the male bowerbird gathers noises and plays them back to her. The variety of the Bowerbird's mimicry is astonishing, including wood-chopping, dog barking, children playing, and their irate parents. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Bowerbird mimicking the sound of children playing..



The caption for the video noted thatBowerbird simulating the sound of kids playing.The video was posted a short while ago and has already received 1.7 million views, 3,162 likes, and 538 retweets. Users on social media are astounded by the bird's mimicry abilities.

