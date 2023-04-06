Watch The Trending Video Of A Cat Jumping On Imam As He Recites Prayer

We have a training video with today's dosage of comforting entertainment that will put a smile on your face. As a result, the trending video witnesses a cat jumping on an imam during the recitation of the Ramzan prayers has gone popular online. It really did happen. To see what the Imam did, you should watch the video.



Alateeqi, a user on Twitter, posted the now-viral video. The 28-second video shows an imam reciting the Ramzan prayers. He was actually leapt on by a cat from the floor, yet he wasn't phased and even patted the cat while reciting. Once it had finished its mischief, the cat was observed making its way back to its original location. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha'Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, over 5 lakh people have watched the video thus far. Twitter users thought the video was lovely and commented with their thoughts.

