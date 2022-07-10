Watch The Trending Video Of A Child Consoling His Little Brother

There are no words to adequately express the bond between two brothers or sisters. Their connection, feelings, and sentiments are all unique. Similarly,a trending video of two brothers is gaining popularity. On June 17, it was posted on Instagram by the The Monte Family page.



The trending video shows a ride with multiple kids on it, and as the ride operator starts controlling it and it starts moving, a baby boy can be heard wailing. He stopped sobbing as soon as the ride operator seated him next to his sibling.

The trending video has gotten over 2.5 lakh views and more than 13,000 likes since it was posted. Here is the video, have a look at it:





The caption mentioned it as "My brother's keeper." The video also include texts which expresses the feeling. It include thetwo-year-old kid who wanted to sit alone, but as soon as the ride moved, he started sobbing. In order to sit him alongside his sibling, the ride operator stopped the ride. He was comforted by my 3-year-old and immediately stopped weeping.

