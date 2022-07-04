Watch The Trending Video Of A Fruit Seller

On the internet, a trending video of a man using amusing hand motions while selling fruits has gone viral. The fruit vendor is seen ranting and making silly faces in the video, which was posted on Reddit.



Papayas and watermelons are seen being chopped in the footage. After inspecting the fruits' interiors, he exclaimed that how ripped they are! in an attempt to draw consumers by claiming that the fruits are ripe. While posting the video to the Reddit user Crowcin, they mentioned that "If my Fruit dealer ain't passionate about fruits then I don't want it."

Reddit users laughed a lot while watching the man's video and left amusing comments. The trending video has received more than 65,000 votes since being posted on Sunday. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Although the location is not identified in the one-minute video, it does show a few people gathered around the man's fruit cart. They appear to be appreciating the fruit vendor's inventive sales technique.

