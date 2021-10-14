Watch The Trending Video Of A Little Girl Delivers An Important Life Lesson

On Instagram, there's a trending video of a small girl named Abby giving advice to everyone.



Along Came Abby is an Instagram account run by the father of this adorable newborn daughter. Abby's video was also published on her Instagram after it was released on TikTok.

The trending video had received more than 10k likes and several appreciations were given.

Abby, dressed sweetly in a frock, was playing with her toys when she tried to explain to her father that to just follow, just do what you're doing. Don't allow someone else to take control of your life. Just try not to think about what other people are saying and focus on your current task. While Abby's father further added to it by praising her and mentioning the advice as a good piece of advice.

Here is the video, have a look on the trending video:









After witnessing the trending video, several netizens loved the video and praised her for the piece of advice she gave in the particular video.