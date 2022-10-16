Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Teaching Tricks Of Maths

Millions of people have seen a trending video of a man explaining a way to answer a straightforward multiplication problem since it does not require the usage of multiplication tables. An individual using the Twitter handle Tansu Yegen posted the video.



In the trending video, a man uses a strategy that perhaps our teachers did not teach us to solve a multiplication issue. They won't reveal any more information, but they had urged you to watch it. Here is the video, have a look at it:

After being posted a short while ago, the video has already received 8.1 million views, and that number is steadily rising. While many people thought the method was great, others noted that it is not completely reliable.

