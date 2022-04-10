Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Thrashes Cop Over A Small Incident

A trending video witnessed a cop being mercilessly attacked by a man has gone viral from Indore. Constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal, dressed in his police uniform, is repeatedly assaulted by a man carrying a baton in the video.



The incident occurred in Venkatesh Nagar, Indore. After receiving a complaint from the victim, the man, Dinesh Prajapati, 25, was apprehended by the police. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





In Indore Police constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal assaulted in full public view accused has been arrested @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/NElwWSXOXq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 9, 2022





After a minor mishap in which the cop's bike accidentally collided with the accused Dinesh, the incident occurred. As a result of their verbal altercation, Dinesh took the policeman's baton and began assaulting him.The incident occurred within the Aerodrome police station borders, when the Constable Jaiprakash is assigned to Gandhi Nagar police station in Indore.