Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Girl Dancing On 'Kacha Badam'
- A trending video of a small girl had gone viral within a short span of time.
- With 117.5 thousand views, over 1500 shares, and countless positive comments, the trending video has gone viral.
On Instagram, a trending video of a small girl had gone viral within a short span of time. With her charming dance to the tune, the cute girl has now caught everyone's attention. A little girl dressed in a school uniform can be seen acing dance with coordinated steps and cute expressions in a video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. People all around her are watching her as she perfects the hook step.
With 117.5 thousand views, over 1500 shares, and countless positive comments, the trending video has gone viral. Many people praised her dancing and used heart emojis to express their feelings, calling it 'extremely cute.' Here is the trending video, have a look at it: