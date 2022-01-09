Watch The Trending Video Of A Soldier Standing Courageously In Knee-Deep Snow In The Midst Of A Storm In Kashmir
- The trending video, which was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer in Udhampur, has received over 90 lakh views.
Heavy snowfall has disrupted regular life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as north India has been hit by severe cold as a result of a western disruption. In such circumstances, a trending video of a soldier surviving a snowstorm while on guard duty in Kashmir has gone viral on social media.
In the trending video, a soldier is witnessed knee-deep in snow while holding a rifle while a snowstorm rages around him in the footage. The verse in the video is from Rudyard Kipling's poem 'For All We Have And Are.'
