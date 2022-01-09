Watch The Trending Video Of A Soldier Standing Courageously In Knee-Deep Snow In The Midst Of A Storm In Kashmir

Heavy snowfall has disrupted regular life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as north India has been hit by severe cold as a result of a western disruption. In such circumstances, a trending video of a soldier surviving a snowstorm while on guard duty in Kashmir has gone viral on social media.



In the trending video, a soldier is witnessed knee-deep in snow while holding a rifle while a snowstorm rages around him in the footage. The verse in the video is from Rudyard Kipling's poem 'For All We Have And Are.'

The trending video, which was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer in Udhampur, has received over 90 lakh views.

No easy hope or lies

Shall bring us to our goal,

But iron sacrifice

Of body, will, and soul.

There is but one task for all

One life for each to give

Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

The trending video made us remember that the harsh conditions that the soldier had to face while on duty astounded Twitter users. It shows how courageously he was standing and doing his duty. Their bravery needs to be applauded and they are protecting the country with such bravery. Netizens cannot resist themselves from praising them and gave numerous feedbacks in the comment section.

