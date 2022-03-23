Watch The Trending Video Of A Telangana Man Designing A Wooden Treadmill

A trending video witnessed a man from Telangana recently got a lot of attention for designing a wooden treadmill that runs entirely on physics, meaning it doesn't require any energy to operate. KT Rama Rao, Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology, was impressed by the idea.

KTR, impressed by the innovation, retweeted the video, tagging T-Works, the IT&C department's prototyping centre.Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The man can be seen connecting bright moving pieces to a wood slab in the first half of the 45-second trending video. He then proceeds to demonstrate how the wooden treadmill works while holding two wooden handles and rolling the horizontal bars beneath him.

KTR was so taken with the concept that he advised T-Works to contact the designer in order to assist him in scaling the product. The trending video had recieved more than 5 thousand likes.