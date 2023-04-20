Watch The Trending Video Of A Vlogger Cooking Omelette On Terrace Using Only Sun's Heat

The hot summer and its temperatire is on top. Now a trending video is getting viral which gives us the perfect example of the heat wave. The trending video mocks the West Bengali vlogger's, puchu babu's brilliant discovery of a cool technique to cook eggs in the heat.



Instead of using a gas can or stove, he turned to the sun's energy to make a wonderfully superb omelette. And no, this is not a joke; rather, it is a trending video on social media. Puchu Babu is seen in the video breaking and spreading an egg evenly in a frying pan while standing on his rooftop. Here is the video, have a look at it:

He says in Bengali that he wants to attempt creating an omelette using natural ingredients and that the pan is black because it absorbs heat better. Without using any additional ingredients or oil, the egg cooked flawlessly in the intense heat. Puchu Babu declared that the omelette still had the essence of an egg after tasting it. On Facebook, his experiment has gotten more than 2.1 million views and 50,000 reactions.

