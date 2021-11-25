Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Surviving On The Street Who Speaks Flawless English

A trending video of a woman sitting on the streets of Varanasi shocked internet users with her extraordinary talent. Swati's ability to speak flawless English has gone viral on the internet. Her English-speaking talents were captured on film and published on Facebook, where it has been viewed over 78,000 times.



Swati is seen sitting in front of a shuttered shop in Varanasi's Assi Ghat district, in a video provided by Sharda Avanish Tripathi. Swati replies completely in English and explains her life narrative while Avanish asks her questions.

She describes how after giving birth to a kid, the right side of her body became paralyzed. She further tells that she moved to Varanasi from South India three years ago. Swati also mentioned that she has a Computer Science degree.

Here is the trending video, have a glimpse of it:

Swati is mentally stable, but still, she is surviving on the streets. She does not require rehabilitation, but rather financial assistance. She didn't beg for money, but instead, she requested to the individual who captured the video that he must find her work. Swati can type and perform other computer-related tasks.



The caption explained all her qualities and stated that she deserves to lead a healthy life and the trending video also touched a lot of people. Netizens reacted to the video in a variety of ways. A lot of users stepped up after watching the video to assist Swati, and others extensively shared the video.