Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Girl Climbing The Walls

On social media, a trending video of a young child has gotten a lot of attention. Users after witnessing it might wonder the reason that how is the scenario possible. A young girl can be seen climbing a wall with her hands and legs without any support in the trending video that has gone viral on social media. The trending video has surprised internet users. The video has received over 526k views on Twitter.



A tiny girl can be seen standing in the corner of a room in the 55-second footage, then scaling the wall with her hands and legs. She is doing this while leaning against a wall. The trending video was uploaded on the Fun Viral Vids Twitter account. The video description said it as it captioned the girl as Spiderman's daughter.

Netizens just saw in the video is hard to believe. They expressed their thoughts regarding the popular video in the comments area. The netizens after watching the unbelievable video can not resist themselves from giving their opinions and started giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:

Had she crawled up over the celling... trust me mate... I would have called up an exorcist — Crypto India 🇮🇳 (@Vishu84) (@crypto_india84) September 13, 2021





Amazing balance and sense of grip at this small age😍😍 — Tejas Shah (@TejasShah1906) September 18, 2021





Ghosts in Bollywood movies used to climb like that 😂😂🔥 — Abhishek (@abhisheksutar_) September 18, 2021