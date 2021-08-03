Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Woman In Amritsar Running a Juice Shop

Wasan, who frequently broadcasts footage of food and small stores or stalls, has now posted another heartbreaking and a trending video of an elderly woman manning a juice stall in Amritsar. The video got circulated within a short span of time



An old woman, likely in her 80s, is seen running a juice stand to make ends meet in the short footage. The video, which Wasan shared on Instagram under the name @youtubeswadofficial, has 1.4 million likes and hundreds of comments.



The stall is located in Amritsar's Rani da Bagh, directly across from an SBI bank branch. In the 30-second video clip, the woman produces fresh lime juice and offers it to consumers. In the 30-second film, she makes fresh Mausambi juice. Despite her cheerful demeanour in the video, the woman has caused users to be concerned about her and her financial situation.

However, a similar video was posted by him featuring Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi last year, a video released by Youtuber Gaurav Wasan has gone popular.

Wasan was the individual who, in 2020, used a Youtube video to show the awful state of Kanta Prasad's eatery, which went viral. Despite the fact, that began as a pleasant narrative in which villagers flocked to aid Baba by assisting him in earning additional money quickly turned into a controversy when Prasad filed a cheating case against Wasan and his accomplices for illegally mismanaging the cash he obtained in the contribution. Wasan was never a thief, according to the proprietor of Baba Ka Dhaba, who apologised to the food blogger a year later.

Prasad was recently hospitalised to Safdarjung Hospital after attempted suicide, according to reports. After healing, he was discharged.