Watch The Trending Video Of Arijit Singh Getting Injured During His Concert

During a performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Sunday, May 7, singer Arijit Singh was hurt by an overly enthusiastic fan. Arijit Singh was seen interacting with the fan in a trending video that has gone viral online to show respect for artists.



According to news sources, as Arijit Singh was performing and in the meantime, a fan tried to pull him off stage for a handshake by grabbing his hand. In this video, you can witness Arijit Singh asking the woman that why she did that. He also mentioned that he is unable to move his hand and while showimg he says his hand is still shaking. He asked the woman that should he leave the concert!



He said that “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this.” He continued that "You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, the woman was seen continuosly apologizing for such action as she did not even intend to hurt him. Furthermore, thousands of people have watched a video of the confrontation on social media, where many sided with the artist and thought the fan had gone too far.

