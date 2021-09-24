Watch The Trending Video Of Bear Cubs Enjoying In Pool

A trending video of bear cubs that is extremely cute is making the travels on the internet, and experts are convinced it will make people happy as they were wholeheartedly enjoying in the pool. The 15-second film was posted on Twitter by @hopkinsBRFC21, and it quickly went viral, garnering over 7,000 views within hours of its release.



Several cubs are seen having a pool party in this brief movie. Two bear cubs formed the most out of their opportunity in a pool in a sort of garden, while another made every effort to accompany them. Two additional bear cubs, on the other side, were seen frolicking with a mat at the park's other end, while another was engaged with the swinging. Here is the trending video, have a look at the trending video:

Pool party 😅😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/7OrpNHSaUh — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 21, 2021

The video was entertaining as well as adorable at the same time. Similarly, the users also found the video very happening, these videos gave the opportunity to the users to live their happy moments out of their busy and hectic life. After witnessing the trending video, a lot of users in the post's comments section, social media users expressed their opinions. Several emoticons were also used by some of them to express their feelings. Here are some of the comments, have a look at them:

