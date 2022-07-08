Watch The Trending Video Of Chinese Ice Cream Does Not Getting Melted

Internet users claimed that some of the products from a Chinese company are unbelievable. Similarity, one trending video witnessed a strange phenomenon of ice cream which is also referred to as the "Hermes of ice cream" do not melt, even when baked with a blowtorch. This earned the company criticism.



The trending Video that demonstrated how Chicecream's ice creams would not melt when placed under a very hot flame or in a room with a temperature of 31 degrees Celsius went viral. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video upset many online users, who questioned the company's exorbitant costs and whether the products were overly laden with additives. The most costly product from Chicecream costs 66 yuan which is $10 and is referred to as "Zhong Xue Gao" in Chinese.



On Wednesday, the business declared that its goods complied with national standards for food safety. The company stated in a Weibo post which garnered over 168,000 likes. It added that "We believe that it is not scientific to judge the quality of ice cream by baking, drying or heating ice cream."

Meanwhile, the stabilisers, a food additive intended to retain structure that is frequently used in mass-produced ice creams and has received widespread approval, including from the US Food and Drug Administration, could not be independently verified by AFP.

However, senior national food inspector Wang Silu added that the ingredients used to thicken the ice cream were secure.