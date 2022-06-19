Watch The Trending Video Of Delhi Govt School Teacher Dancing With Girls

There are a few Bollywood songs that make you want to break out into a spontaneous dance. Similarly, a trending video witnessed children at a Delhi government school sang the popular song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" from the 1968 film Kismat, their teacher couldn't help but join in the dancing.

A teacher named Manu Gulati shared the trending video on Twitter. On the last day of summer camp, it was recorded in an empty classroom.

The trending video has accumulated over 570k views and 28k likes. The girls and the teacher appeared to be having a good time after class, which drew a lot of attention from the internet.





दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

Shashaa Tirupati's recreated mashup version of Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein was the tune they were dancing to. The girls, one by one, were seen dancing to the tune, as was their teacher, who was dressed in a lovely pink suit. After that, they all dance together in a pleasant and graceful manner to the song's captivating beats.