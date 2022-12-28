Watch The Trending Video Of Elderly Woman Dancing To The Title Track Of Upcoming 'Pathaan' Movie

Age is just a number,what we all need to remember is we need to be young from our heart. This is been demonstrated by the elderly woman who has been seen dancing enthusiastically in the trending videi. A well-known content producer named Saj Khan posted a video of herself dancing to the song from the upcoming movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Instagram.



Saj Khan may be seen singing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the video. She is dressed in a long coat, a headscarf, spectacles, and a salwar-kurta. Over 347K people follow Saj Khan on Instagram. She is artfully lip-syncing the lyrics to the song.

Within hours of being published on Instagram, the trending video has approximately 200K views and over 14K likes. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The woman was seen twirling on the sidewalk in front of her home. The woman appears to be having a good time as she uses her facial expressions to mimic the popular song's dance moves in the viral video. Internet users praised her for doing what she loves and adored the video for being amusing.

