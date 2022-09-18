Watch The Trending Video Of Elephant Mimicking Little Girl's Dancing Steps

Social media users love to see adorable animal antics, especially when they try to mimic human behaviour. An elephant imitating a young girl is featured in a trending video. On Saturday, IPS Dipanshu Kabra's official Twitter account posted the endearing video.



An adorable young girl is seen standing in front of an elephant and its caregiver at the beginning of the trending video. The girl briefly does a few dancing moves before stopping, and the elephant swiftly imitates her actions by jerking its heads and flapping its enormous ears. Here is the video have a look at it:

In just a few hours, the trending video has already received more than 15,000 views. The post has also received a tremendous number of likes and retweets. When Mr. Kabra asked who did well, some people mentioned them, while others just expressed their appreciation for the video.



Videos of elephants are regularly shared on social media, whether they were taken in the wild or in captivity. Elephants were employed in the construction of temples in ancient times. Recently, a post uploaded by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan went viral on social media.

Furthermore in the linked post, Mr. Kaswan referred to elephants as the forest's "civil engineers" by noting that their footfalls carve out pathways through the undergrowth. Elephants were also employed in the construction of ancient temples to move heavy stones and other building materials.