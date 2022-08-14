Watch The Trending Video Of Elephants Saving Calf That Fell Into Pool Of Water

Whether they are human or animal, a child is the greatest treasure to their parents. If a child is in danger, parents will go to any lengths to save them. A trending video of elephants trying to save their calf from drowning in a pool is becoming viral on social media.



The trending video starts with a mother elephant and her young elephant drinking from a pool. It was posted on Twitter on Saturday. The baby elephant suddenly dives into the water.

The trending video has more than 34,000 likes and 6.7 lakh views since it was shared. The article has received thousands of retweets, and there are many lovely comments in the post's comment box. Here is the video, have a look at it:





In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/zLbtm84EDV — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 13, 2022





The footage, according to the post, was recorded at Seoul Park. To help the mother and her calf, another elephant arrives. The newborn elephant struggles to maintain its trunk above the water as the two adult elephants work together to save it.

A third elephant can be seen walking frantically and hopelessly behind the fence, trying to get to the other two elephants to help them rescue the young elephant. They might be observed wading into the water and guiding the calf toward the shallow region. Their rapid thinking saved the life of the newborn elephant. The video depicts the good nature of elephants.