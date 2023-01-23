Watch The Trending Video Of Father Trying To Understand Toddler's Babble

The bond between a parent and daughter is incredibly special. It is jam-packed with love, joy, and particular wishes from the daughters. The internet is adoring a trending video of a father-daughter team that has gone viral. In the endearing video, a father is seen attempting to understand the toddler's rambling speech. You'll laugh out loud at their endearing interaction, and it'll also make your Sundays so much better.

Since being shared, the video has received five lakh likes and six million views on social media. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Naira Mathur and Rahul Mathur uploaded the video on Instagram together. The youngster makes a determined effort to explain something to her dad at the start of the video. The way her father responded to her justification is becoming viral online. He makes every effort to comprehend his young daughter, yet he consistently fails.