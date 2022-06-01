Watch The Trending Video Of Groom Smashing Wedding Cake In Bride's Face

A trending video that has gone viral on the internet depicts a moment that the bride would prefer to forget. The groom can be seen smashing his wedding cake in her face in enthusiasm in the video. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The bride is seen fighting the groom's attempt to spread cake on her face towards the beginning of the film. The groom finally smashes the cake in her face after the woman falls to the ground while defending herself.

The bride then rises and chases after the groom, who has managed to flee.

ViralHog mentioned in the caption of the video that husband smashes cake in my face. The event occurred on May 19 in Chester, according to the post. More than 2.2 lakh people have watched the trending video, and it has received over 2,000 likes. People were taken aback by the incident and wrote comments in the comments area.

Meanwhile, it makes us remember that weddings are once-in-a-lifetime events that the bride and groom will cherish for the rest of their lives. It's the start of a new chapter in their lives, one in which entire families will create amazing memories.

However, on social media, wedding films have been widely shared. Last month, another video of a man demolishing a couple's wedding cake went viral.