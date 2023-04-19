Watch The Trending Video Of India's Best Dancer's Contestant Getting Harrased By Delhi Police

A trending video of Varun Dagar who was a contestant of India's Best Dancer 2 has gone viral within a short span of time. Varun informed his fans and followers of the incident via his social media channels. The dancer posted the entire occurrence on his social media accounts, drawing a lot of interest.

Varun Dagar, a frequent performer at Delhi's Connaught Place and a previous contestant of India's Greatest Dancer 2, said in a social media post on April 18 that he had been dragged, mistreated, and abused by parking managers and Delhi Police while doing so. Varun posted a video of himself being pulled by many men to his Instagram account. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:

Varun admitted that he was pulled away from the scene and mistreated. He said that before being dragged to the police van, a police officer "pulled his hair" and elbowed Varun. He said that during the process, he was mistreated.

Furthermore, netizens were horrified by the video and Varun's treatment as soon as Varun published it.