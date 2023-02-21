Watch The Trending Video Of Javed Akhtar And Ali Zafar's Jam Session In Lahore
Highlights
- A trending video depicts Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar jamming with Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.
- Ali can be heard singing Kishore Kumar's Bollywood classic Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main.
A trending video depicts Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar jamming with Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a private meeting captured on camera, Ali can be heard singing Kishore Kumar's Bollywood classic Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main. Javed Akhtar himself wrote the song for the 1984 movie Mashaal.
For this video, the internet went absolutely crazy. Heart emoticons abound in the comments section. Here is the video, have a look at it:
A retired businessman named Haroun Rashid first posted the footage online. Later, Ali Zafar afterwards tweeted about his post. Javed Akhtar travelled to Pakistan to take part in the Lahore Faiz Literary Festival
