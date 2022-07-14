Watch The Trending Video Of Jog Falls From Karnataka

During the monsoon season, when torrential rains magnify nature's grandeur, waterfalls are at their most spectacular. On the internet, a trending video of Jog Falls in Karnataka is gaining popularity. One of the most scenic locations is Jog Falls in Karnataka, particularly during the monsoon season.



Former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim posted the video and identified Raghu as the creator. The description stated that the waterfall is is not Niagara Falls, it is Jog Falls. It also mentioned the location of the waterfall which is situated in Shimoga region of Karnataka, India.

Jog Falls' breathtaking pictures and videos were also widely distributed. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳



pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

Around 1.8 million people have watched the trending video, and it has thousands of Twitter likes. The post was also retweeted by hundreds of users. In the comments, users can be seen appreciating the waterfall and nature in general.



Meanwhile, another video of the reverse flow of water from Maharashtra's Naneghat became viral on social media. It demonstrated how water from a fall between two mountains was falling upward as opposed to below. The stunning scene was made possible by the wind that accompanied the rain at Naneghat.

Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda posted the video to Twitter.