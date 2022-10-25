Watch The Trending Video Of Komodo Dragon Eating A Turtle

The largest reptile in the world, komodo dragons have venomous teeth that resemble sharks. The dominating predator has a wide range of prey to choose from. Currently, an old video of a Komodo dragon toying with its shell after eating a turtle has gained new traction online.



The trending video, which is from 2019, has managed to catch people's attention online again. The enormous lizard, its head wedged into the shell of the turtle it was eating, was seen strolling on the beach. The Komodo dragon emerges from the shell after enjoying the turtle and discards it.

Nearly 4 lakh people have watched the trending video, and it has received 8,965 likes and hundreds of comments. Here is the video, have a look at it:





A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat. Original video: https://t.co/HfyCM0qT3Y pic.twitter.com/dTQjPi0F9I — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 17, 2022





However, the enormous lizards were classified as "endangered" in 2021. Only the Komodo National Park, which is on the World Heritage List, and the neighbouring island of Flores are home to komodo dragons, the largest living lizards.