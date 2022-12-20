Watch The Trending Video Of Man Draping Saree At A Store

Punjabi Touch posted a trending video on Twitter on December 17. The trending video witnesses a man who appears to be a shopkeeper can be seen at the beginning of the video standing on a table and precisely pinning a black saree's folds. The entire outfit is held together by pleats. To give the outfit a more polished appearance, he also tucks the saree in and fixes from the side.



The video continued as he then goes on to lengthen the pallu as necessary. He performs all of these tasks with such efficiency that he makes it appear really simple and effortless, which attracted the attention of the internet. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The video has received over a thousand likes and 42,000 views since it was shared. The location is also mentioned by the user.



Draping a saree is quite tough for others but this video is putting a difference in the thought process. It makes us realise that it can be so smooth and easy. This man is demonstrating this to be untrue and effortlessly pulling off the appearance.

You get added marks for making an effort with traditional draperies, and wearing one improves your appearance. However, many people find it difficult to wear the garment because it occasionally limits movement or takes too long to perfect the drape.