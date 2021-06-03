Watch The Trending Video Of Man Dressed As A Superman Pretending To Stop The Bus

On numerous social media sites, one video has surfaced and gathered traction. Furthermore, this one includes a Superman costume. A Brazilian comedian disguised himself as Superman and pretended to stop a bus. The video's concept was that comedian Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade would demonstrate his power by halting a moving automobile with one hand.

Three days ago, the comedian posted the video to his Instagram account.

However, the bus he was faking to halt hit him. He was fortunate in that he did not sustain any significant injuries.

The incident's footage quickly became popular on social media. In the video, the comedian is seen wearing a Superman costume from head to toe and clutching a Superman microphone in one hand. As the bus approached him, he was observed standing in the centre of the road. Mr Luiz, unfortunately, underestimated the time it would take for the car to arrive and was struck by the bus.

Due to the force of the hit, he was propelled forward and stumbled before regaining his footing. Despite the fact that things did not go as planned, the comic was not one to give up.

Meanwhile, he walked as if the accident had had no effect on him, even looking at the camera to exclaimed thar now he have realised he wasmade of steel.

He even went on to say that he would register a complaint regarding the vehicle's brakes.