Watch The Trending Video Of Monkey Scrolling Into The Smartphones

A trending video witnessed three monkeys that can be seen scrolling through social media on a smartphone. This video is an old video that has gone viral online. You did read that correctly. You shouldn't miss the clip because it has undoubtedly made internet users laugh.

On Twitter, the trending video was posted. In the brief video, a guy is shown holding a smartphone while a few monkeys use it to browse social media. You will be shocked and amused at the same time because they handled it like a group of professionals. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Craze Of Social Media🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UiLboQLD32 — Queen Of Himachal (@himachal_queen) July 10, 2022

The trending video became quite popular, receiving close to 2 lakh views. The comments section was inundated with laughing emojis from online users who couldn't help but laugh aloud.

Meanwhile, this is not the single time when the videos of animal's had gone viral and had entertained the netizens. Several times it is observed that animals like monkeys, elephants, digs or cats with their weird reactions or gestures are captured.

However, people can't resist themselves from giving reactions into the comments section. Some find it funny whereas some mentioned that humans and monkeys had some same kind of traits.