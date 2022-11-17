Watch The Trending Video Of Pakistani Woman Dancing To Lata Mangeshkar's Song

A trending video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar at a wedding has gone viral after being widely shared. You will undoubtedly enjoy her dance performance whether you have heard the moving song or not. This popular song is from the Nagin (1954) movie. Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan, and Mubarak Silochana were used in the filming.



Her Instagram account @oyee ayesha later shared the video that was first shared on TikTok. The woman can be seen dancing gracefully to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in the video while wearing a loose-fitting green Kurta and pyjama.

The trending video has received more than 71,700 likes and more than seven lakh views since it was posted on Instagram five days ago. Additionally, it has received a number of comments.bHere is the video, have a look at it:



In this video, other visitors can be seen relaxing and enjoying her excellent performance in the film as well. You'll probably wind yourself viewing the video multiple times. This video make us remember that the songs are always loved by all irrespective of any country. It shows that music has no language.

