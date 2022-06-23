Watch The Trending Video Of Pan-Slapping Contest Between Two Men

A trending video of individuals competing in a strange competition known as the "Pan-slapping contest" is becoming popular on the internet. Rex Chapman, a former NBA player, posted a brief video of two men taking turns hitting one another over the head in front of a small audience.

The two competitors may be seen with metal knight helmets, which guard against major head injuries. The winner raises his hands in a victory dance as the loser continues to bash the other until one of them collapses to the ground.

The video has gone viral after it was spread online. The trending video has received thousands of likes, comments, and more than two million views. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The pan-slapping battle is not the only oddball contest that takes place, though. The very first season of the "Slap Fighting Championship" debuted back in March at the Arnold Sports Festival, which was organised by Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The fight consists of three rounds with one slap given to each fighter in accordance with the rules. A knockout is determined by a player's capacity to continue fighting within 30 seconds of receiving a slap, and three judges score the flight.