Watch The Trending Video Of Police SUV Hitting Toddlers Crossing Road In Baghpat

A widely shared trending video from Sunday shows an Uttar Pradesh Police car striking two kids on a crowded Baghpat street. The injured kids were taken to the hospital right away, and their condition was described as stable. When the CCTV footage of the incident began to circulate on social media sites, the incident came to light.

Two young children were spotted crossing a busy street in Baghpat when they were struck by an oncoming, swiftly moving black SUV that belonged to the UP Police. The vehicle stopped instantly, and an auto rickshaw pulled up next to it. While onlookers came to see if the children were okay, the car driver was seen pulling one of the children from the road. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A UP police PRV hits two children on a busy street in Baghpat. The injured children were rushed to hospital. Their condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/3yVcyIjGDe — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 13, 2022

The incident happened this morning on Haveli road in the city, according to a video statement from Baghpat Police. According to police, the kids were playing in the street when the car struck them. They only sustained minor injuries, and the hospital released them.

After the children were sent home, Baghpat police officers visited the family and posted pictures of the visit to Twitter. However, on the basis of the findings, further action will be taken after the inquiry is complete.