Watch The Trending Video Of Russians Fighting With Each Other For Sugar

The internet has gone crazy with trending videos of Russian customers wrestling over sugar in shops. Due to the economic consequences of the Ukraine conflict, certain retailers in the country have set a limit of 10 kg per person.



Sugar prices have risen dramatically, with annual inflation in Russia hitting its highest level since 2015. Crowds of people may be seen battling and jostling one other to obtain bags of sugar from shopping carts in a number of new films. These recordings have gone viral on Twitter, highlighting the problems that ordinary people are enduring as a result of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. Here is the trending video have a look at it:

Сахарные бои в Мордоре продолжаются pic.twitter.com/hjdphblFNc — 10 квітня (@buch10_04) March 19, 2022

According to sources, Russian government officials have emphasised that there is no sugar shortage and that the issue is the result of consumers panic buying in stores, as well as sugar makers hoarding to push up the price, as reported by FAS. The government, on the other hand, has imposed a temporary restriction on sugar exports from the country.



Sugar prices have risen by as much as 31%, while other products have also increased in price as a result of Western sanctions. Many foreign-owned businesses have fled Russia, resulting in a severe shortage of foreign-imported commodities including as automobiles, household goods, and televisions.

The Russian government has sought to limit inflation by imposing currency controls, but they appear to be ineffective as prices continue to rise across the country, with many individuals suffering as a result.

Meanwhile, the situation around the Russia-Ukraine conflict has remained heated.On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European leaders to halt all trade with Russia in an effort to persuade Moscow to end its nearly month-long military campaign against his country.