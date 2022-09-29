Watch The Trending Video Of Tiger Strolling Casually While Ignoring Two Deer Walking Behind

The internet is flooded with images and videos of exotic animals. Have you ever seen a wild animal ignore its prey? People enjoy watching these animals in the wild hunt for their prey. In a trending video that has appeared online, a tiger can be seen walking beside a road while being followed by two deer.



The trending video witnesses that the tiger continues to meander along the roadside as the deer can be seen staring at it for a bit before slinking away from the area. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don't kill just for the sake of killing. #TeraiTales #wildlife pic.twitter.com/BTDFNDJJLB — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 28, 2022

The trending video has received more than 2,800 likes and more than 1.4 lakh views since it was shared. Numerous people have commented in the article's comment section with their reactions and ideas, and the post has already received hundreds of retweets. While some users simply appreciated the message, others thanked the officer for sharing this footage.

