Watch The Trending Video Of Trained Elephant Controlling A Wild Tusker

A kumki elephant is seen managing a rogue tusker in this video. A trained elephant named Kumki in Tamil, is shown taming another wild tusker in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Service official (IFS), tweeted the video, which was first posted on IFS officer Praveen Angusamy's Twitter account.

Sudha Ramen posted the video on her Twitter account and discussed the difficulties experienced by those involved in wildlife management. She asked a question while posting to the users that had they ever witnessed a trained Kumki #Elephants control a rogue wild elephant? Examining the hazards and problems that the foresters face during each of these operations. She mentioned that one of the most difficult jobs is wildlife management. KarnatakaFD deserves praise and applause. Over 28,000 people have seen the video.

Ever seen how a trained Kumki #Elephant controls a rogue wild Elephant??



Watch this video!



See how much of risks& challenges d foresters take in every such operations.

Wildlife Management is one of d most challenging professions.

Kudos to KarnatakaFDpic.twitter.com/CLHfIMBCRF — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 12, 2021

Ramen also emphasised in the Twitter post that thorough planning and organisation are required for an operation like this. During such activities, it necessitates painstaking planning and coordination. So much had been accomplished by a team of foresters, veterinarians, and employees. This year, two wild elephants seized by KFD are said to have killed people. These were captured by Hassan's team using Kumki elephants.

The hard work put in by those involved with wildlife management was praised by netizens in the comments section. Take a look at some of the following comments:

