Watch The Trending Video Of Two Dogs Making Sand Castle On Beach

A trending video of two pet dogs playing together in the sand and building their first sandcastle is doing the rounds on the internet.

Good Boy Ollie posted the trending video on Instagram on June 26. It demonstrates that each week, the dog is given the opportunity to select a piece of paper from a box that has a fun activity written on it. This week, it turned out to be building a sandcastle.

Since being posted, the trending video has received over 1.3 million views and close to 1.4 lakh likes. Heartfelt comments from users have filled the comment area. Herere is the trending video, have a look at it:

One of the dogs chooses its unexpected activity at the start of the viral video, after which it finishes it on a beach. The dog is shocked to find Hector, its best friend, waiting for it when it arrives to the beach. The two then combine their paws to create a beautiful sand castle.

They can be seen filling a pail with sand. After gathering the sand and leaving the castle on the ground, Ollie's owner is shown assisting them in retrieving the bucket.

Hector and Ollie both looked for seashells to adorn their beach fort. After getting ready, they can be seen grabbing a few shells.