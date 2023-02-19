Watch The Trending Video Of Virat Kohli's Reaction After Watching His Food

Virat Kohli can be seen in a trending video on social media showing his excitement when his food is delivered. The cricket player can be seen speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid at the dressing room balcony on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi.

Virat Kohli responded as any foodie would expect to when a ground staff member approached the pair to let them know their food was ready to be served: he stopped talking in the middle of their conversation, clapped his hands, and told the staff member to keep the pair's food in the dressing room, indicating he would be in soon.

Social media users shared the viral video of the incident because they found Kohli's response to be so sympathetic. Take a look at the following video:

when your order from rama chole bhature arrives https://t.co/BeLZwl2GJ8 — zomato (@zomato) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Australia reduced India to 179-7 at tea on day two of the second test on Saturday after debutant Matt Kuhnemann removed Virat Kohli for his first wicket in test cricket. India was in trouble following Nathan Lyon's four-wicket haul in the morning session, but Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 59-run partnership to attempt a comeback.