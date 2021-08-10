Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Standing On The Top Of Burj Khalifa

The trending video featuring after releasing a new commercial advertisement portraying a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The largest airline and the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates have occupied the top spot on this matter for requiring the trending videos.



The 30-second commercial circulated on social media within a short span of time and after witnessing the advertisement the users were left speechless after watching it.

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, appears in the commercial as an Emirates cabin staff member.



Nicole in an Emirates uniform is seen putting up message boards that explain while stating that moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world, as the commercial begins. Take a flight with Emirates and mentioning to 'fly better.'

Nicole is standing directly on the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa, with a stunning view of Dubai's skyline in the background, as the camera pans out. The Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building, standing at 828 meters above sea level.

Nicole wrote on Instagram about the advertisement that, without a doubt, it is one of the most incredible and exhilarating things he has ever done. Nicole was praised for the innovative idea originated by Emirates India and he also thanked for making Nicole a part of that team as well as of the idea.

However, after witnessing the Emirates commercial, social media users were completely taken aback and expressed their thoughts and ideas in the comments section. Also some questions and doubts were shown by the users in the comments.



While Emirates also released a short video showing how the commercial was shot on the top of the world. Emirates also mentioned it as the behind-the-scenes video that the commercial was shot without the use of a green screen or special effects. It showed the circumference area of only 1.2 meters Nicole had to work with in order to pull off the act.









Meanwhile, through the recent commercial, Emirates conveyed its thankfulness for being removed from the UK's red list of international travel restrictions.