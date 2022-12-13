Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Throwing A Baby Shower For Her Pet Dog

A trending video of a woman throwing her pet dog a baby shower is going viral online.Sujatha Bharathi uploaded a video to Instagram demonstrating how she celebrated the baby shower for her beagle.

She adorned the dog's neck with flowers and draped a shawl around her. Even more, she performed puja and applied a tilak on the dog's forehead. Here is the video, have a look at it:









It is beautiful to see the dog sit through the ceremonies with patience. She filled multiple dishes with the dog's favourite foods, including eggs and bones, and even provided food for the neighbourhood stray dogs.



More than 5.1 million people have watched the trending video since it was posted on November 20.

Meanwhile, there are several videos published earlier that shows the love of people towards their pet. And not only love, videos like these also shows the attachment but also the way their owners treat them as their family members. Similar video emerge in which a groom came to marriage with his dog and made his unique entry with him.