Watch The Trending Video Of Young Boy Feeding Birds

It is true that acts of compassion have the capacity to transform societies. Now, a trending video has appeared online in which a small boy tenderly feeds a flock of birds with a stick from a bowl. On the internet, people love the video.

The description of the video, which Vala Afshar posted on Twitter, said that acts of compassion give people who believe they are alone in the world hope. The caption that was posted with the video was " Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world." Here is the video, have a look at it:

"Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world." pic.twitter.com/NjlZjvxGG1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 5, 2023

A small youngster is seen in the video kneeling on the ground and feeding some birds from a dish. The fact that the birds appear at ease enough to accept food from the youngster is the finest part.

The video has received 1.5 million views and several comments from internet users since it was posted. Several people can not resist themselves from giving their reaction on the post.