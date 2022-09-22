  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Shared By Anand Mahindra Regarding Onam Celebrations In Antarctica

Watch The Trending Video Shared By Anand Mahindra Regarding Onam Celebrations In Antarctica
Unsurprisingly, Indians around the world seem to still be in a happy mood despite the weeklong Onam celebrations that the Keralan government organised coming to an end on Monday earlier this week. A trending video that is going viral serves as evidence of the Indians celebrating their festivals whole heartedly no matter where they are.

The tech-savvy Anand Mahindra did not miss the video of the lovely flower arrangements carved on ice bringing much-needed warmth. It shows Indians carving out a flower carpet known as Pookalam in Antarctica.

Mahindra posted the video along with a comment praising the gesture's symbolic beauty made by those who were unable to be with their loved ones in India. Here is the video, have a look at it:



Although on Monday evening, the Kerala government's weeklong Onam celebrations came to an end. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas noted that every effort would be made to make the event a worldwide phenomenon by staging it in a manner akin to Spain's La Tomatina festival the following year. On Monday evening, the state's capital hosted a colourful cultural show to mark the conclusion of the state's Onam celebrations, which had been going on since September 6.

