Watch The Trending Video Shared By Anand Mahindra Regarding Onam Celebrations In Antarctica

Unsurprisingly, Indians around the world seem to still be in a happy mood despite the weeklong Onam celebrations that the Keralan government organised coming to an end on Monday earlier this week. A trending video that is going viral serves as evidence of the Indians celebrating their festivals whole heartedly no matter where they are.



The tech-savvy Anand Mahindra did not miss the video of the lovely flower arrangements carved on ice bringing much-needed warmth. It shows Indians carving out a flower carpet known as Pookalam in Antarctica.

Mahindra posted the video along with a comment praising the gesture's symbolic beauty made by those who were unable to be with their loved ones in India. Here is the video, have a look at it:





You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JH2jTeCDQ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2022



Although on Monday evening, the Kerala government's weeklong Onam celebrations came to an end. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas noted that every effort would be made to make the event a worldwide phenomenon by staging it in a manner akin to Spain's La Tomatina festival the following year. On Monday evening, the state's capital hosted a colourful cultural show to mark the conclusion of the state's Onam celebrations, which had been going on since September 6.

