Watch The Trending Video Showing The Life Of A Panda Caretaker

Videos of humorous animal behaviours can be found in abundance online. One such trending video that is now going viral online has some pandas tussling with their carer in amusement. The trending video was posted on Twitter on Friday and has already received more than 220,000 likes and over 6 million views.

As the video begins, a panda is seen clinging to its caregiver as he walks around. The cute animal then makes an attempt to crawl up the caretaker's back. Four pandas start to follow the caretaker about and start to playfully tussle with him in the next segment of the film. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A day in the life of a panda caretaker🐼 pic.twitter.com/ATmA6NLJns — pups (@pups_Puppies1) July 29, 2022

The pandas in the trending video appear intent to obstruct their caregiver from carrying out their duties. The caption of the post explained that a day in the life of a panda carer.

The video has stunned internet users ever since it was shared. While some people playfully questioned how pandas have endured for so long, others declared they wished they had the position of caregiver.

In the meantime, social media is flooded with clips of pandas having fun, whether they are in the wild or in captivity. Another video that went viral online a while back showed numerous people trying to put pandas to sleep by snuggling them in their laps. More than 10 million people had viewed the video, warming their hearts in the process.