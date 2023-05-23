Watch The Viral Video Of A Bride In Up Sitting On Top Of A Moving SUV

People often check their social media accounts to stay in touch with others and share engaging stuff in this age of the internet. A bride had to pay fine to Up Police owing to a viral video. In this video, a bride was spotted riding on the top of a car's bonnet in this infraction on the road in Uttar Pradesh, and the authorities punished her.

The woman allegedly pulled the act on her wedding day to make an Instagram reel, but the results weren't very favourable to her. The video was also having a quote on it saying that the bride was fined of 15,500 for such action. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The woman, who was wearing a bulky bridal lehenga, was perched on the SUV's bonnet as the cameraman walked in front of her to take the footage. The stunt not only attracted observers' attention, but also that of users of social media. Instagram user "Sach Kadwa Hai" page posted the video there.

